The Democratic challenger to Rep. Kevin McCarthy in the 2020 race for California's 23rd Congressional District seat, Kim Mangone, recently underwent cancer surgery and is now recovering in "great spirits," a member of her campaign staff reported Tuesday.
A text from the staffer stated, "After running a competitive congressional race, Air Force veteran Kim Mangone had a doctor’s appointment where she was diagnosed with stage 3 cancer. She had an emergency operation that was intense but ultimately successful in removing the cancer, according to her doctors. Kim is in great spirits and doing very well."
“I want to give a special thank you to the nurses, doctors, technicians, and medical staff who saved my life through their vital work and expertise. You are true heroes and I am forever in your debt,” it continued, attributing the last two sentences directly to Mangone.
Mangone, a former systems engineer living in Quartz Hill, won 36 percent of the vote Nov. 3 to McCarthy's 64 percent.