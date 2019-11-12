The manager of a McDonald's in Lamont, Mayra Villalpando, has been awarded a Ray Kroc Award. The award recognizes the top performing McDonald's restaurant managers globally, according to a press release.
Villalpando was one of the 365 managers around the world to receive the award. The award includes a cash prize and trophy, according to the release.
Villalpando, who has been working at McDonald's for 17 years, will be awarded her prize April 22 at the Ray Kroc Awards Gala in Orlando, Fla., according to the release.
