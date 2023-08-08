Two people convicted in the stabbing death of a man in north Bakersfield were sentenced to at least two decades in prison Tuesday.

Investigators found a cellphone at the murder scene they said belonged to Louis Bell in which he had texted his co-defendant Mindie Evans that “he’s gone” and “hungry after killing,” according to prosecutors. Bell got 26 years to life and Evans got 25 years to life in the first-degree murder death of Dontae Lee. Evans was also convicted of conspiracy.