A man and woman were arrested on suspicion of numerous drug charges following a traffic stop in Bodfish on Saturday, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
Around 1 p.m., deputies from the sheriff's Kern Valley substation conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation near the area of Kern River Canyon Road and Borel Road in Bodfish.
During the stop, deputies found 35.9 grams of methamphetamine in individually wrapped packaged, 68 grams of marijuana, 40.5 grams of concentrated marijuana, 1 gram of heroin and drug paraphernalia.
Jerry Winham, 58, and Joyce Yarbrough, 58, were booked into the Central Receiving Facility.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 322-4040.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.