The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance identifying a man wanted for an alleged assault with a deadly weapon last month.
In a news release, the KCSO said it’s also looking for a female accomplice in the alleged incident.
The KCSO said the incident occurred Jan. 21 when the suspects allegedly attempted to steal groceries from the FoodMaxx located at 6465 Niles Street. When the man was confronted by a store employee, an altercation ensued and the man shot the employee in the abdomen, according to the news release.
The KCSO said that the man and woman fled in an older model tan or brown GMC or Chevrolet pickup truck.
The victim in the alleged shooting is out of the hospital and recovering at home, according to a KCSO spokesperson.
Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call the KCSO at (661) 861-3110 or the agency’s Secret Witness Hotline at (661) 322-4040.