The Kern County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man after they recovered a stolen tractor and a John Deere Gator they believe he stole.
Daniel Holder, 38, of Buttonwillow, was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner's consent, two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle with priors.
On Sept. 5, KCSO Rural Crime Investigation Unit responded to the 30000 block of San Diego Street in Shafter where they located a stolen John Deere Gator. Detectives developed probable cause that Holder stole the Gator while he was wearing a Kern County Probation ankle monitor, KCSO said in a news release.
On Sept. 11, detectives served a search warrant in the 1600 block of Buttonwillow Drive. An additional stolen tractor was found on the property.
I guess he wasn’t too hard to track eh ?
