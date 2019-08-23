A man who went missing in the Kern River Saturday has been identified.
Shahzad Khan, 32, of Chino went missing after he fell in the Kern River near the mouth of the canyon and was swept downsteam.
KCSO reminds the public that even though water levels have gone down, the Kern River is still very dangerous. Those who visit the river are encouraged to use appropriate safety measures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.