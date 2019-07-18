A man who went missing in the Kern River on the Fourth of July has been identified by the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
Jesus Alberto Perez Bautista, 20, of Sylmar was found July 10 in the Kern River, west of Hart Park.
The Kern County Coroner identified Bautista's death as an accidental drowning.
