Authorities have identified the man who was last seen alive June 9 after he jumped from a boat in Lake Isabella.
Spencer Makaza, 36, of Los Angeles, was located at the French Gulch Marina on June 15 at 7:50 a.m.
On June 9, the Kern County Sheriff’s Department learned a 36-year-old man jumped from his boat and never surfaced in the French Gulch Marina at Lake Isabella.KCSO deputies and Lake Patrol, along with several search and rescue teams, conducted extensive searches for Makaza.
The Coroner's Office will release the cause and manner of death at a later date.
