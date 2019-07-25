A man who was shot on July 23 succumbed to his injuries Tuesday.
Rodney Hodge, 30, of Bakersfield, was shot at the 4200 block of Tierra Verde Street at a private residence.
The Kern County Coroner will release Hodge's cause and manner of death at a later date.
