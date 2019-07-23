A man who was found dead from gunshot wounds Sunday night has been identified by the Kern County Coroner.
Emilio Diaz Chavez, 30, of Los Angeles was found by the Kern County Sheriff's Office Sunday in the 300 block of East Fairview Road. A woman was also found dead but has not yet been identified.
The cause and manner of Chavez's death will be released at a later time.
An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact KCSO at (661) 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.
