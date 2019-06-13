Do you need help?

The Alliance Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault hotline is a confidential and non-judgmental support service where staff and volunteers are available to provide emotional support, advocacy, information and referrals. If you or someone you care about has been a victim of sexual assault, domestic violence or stalking, please call their 24- hour crisis line.

Toll Free: (800) 273-7713

LGBTQ Hotline: (661) 322-2869

24-Hour Crisis Hotline: (661) 327-1091

If you are not from this region you can find help through dialing the national hotlines.

Rape, Abuse, Incest National Network (RAINN)

800.656.HOPE (4673)

National Domestic Violence Hotline:

800.799.SAFE (7233)

800.787.3224 TDD