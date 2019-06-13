A Kern County jury convicted a man Wednesday who shot and killed his girlfriend in May of 2018.
Carlos Garcia, 25, was found guilty of first degree murder and charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
On May 22, 2018, Garcia shot and killed his 24-year-old girlfriend, Alyson Muniz, at her home in northwest Bakersfield. Garcia and Muniz had been arguing in the front yard of Muniz's home. During the argument, Muniz ran into her home and Garcia followed her, confronted her and assaulted her. Garcia then pulled out a handgun and shot Muniz at close range once in the head.
Muniz died 15 minutes later.
Garcia fled the scene on foot, discarding any evidence that connected him to the murder, and hid in a nearby shed. Six days after the murder, Garcia was arrested by the Bakersfield Police Department in Lost Hills.
Asked what led him to gun down his girlfriend, Garcia's eyes filled with tears, according to court documents.
"It was not supposed to happen sir," the documents say Garcia told investigators. "I, I, I mean that was my girl."
Questioned further, he was unable to explain why he had a gun on him the day of the shooting, how that gun ended up in his hand and why he fired a round into her head after she fell to the ground while running from him, the documents say. He insisted he loved her.
"I'm very hurt sir. I loved that girl since the fourth grade, sir," he told the investigator.
Multiple people witnessed parts of the incident and identified Garcia as the suspect, according to redacted documents released in June 2018.
One described Garcia as a homeless methamphetamine user, according to the documents. Other witnesses said Garcia was physically and verbally abusive to Muniz.
Garcia would get angry due to "jealousy issues," one witness told investigators.
Muniz is survived by her four children.
Garcia is scheduled to be sentenced July 11. He faces a sentence of 80 years to life.
