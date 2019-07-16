A man who pleaded guilty to sexually threatening employees at Blue Oak was sentenced to one year in county jail and three years of probation.
Joshua McCloud Harris, 23, entered a plea deal with conditions that Harris would spend one year in prison and then would be placed on probation for three years. His probation will include mental health counseling to address mental health issues that seemed to play a role in the assault, said Deputy District Attorney Joseph Kinzel.
Harris was also charged with threatening with intent to terrorize, but that charge was dropped in the plea agreement.
Harris went into the cafe on April 5 and threatened to sexually assault employees before leaving the area.
