A man who committed multiple sexual acts with children for over 14 months was found guilty by a Kern County jury Monday.
Abel Jose Rios was convicted of five felony counts, which included sexual abuse of multiple victims less than 10 years old during 2017 and 2018.
“The District Attorney’s Special Victims Unit handles cases involving unthinkable acts against our community’s most vulnerable members," said District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer. "Our trained prosecutors are dedicated to bringing these predatory criminals to justice. We also have a staff victim advocates that stand ready help victims through both the court process and the long journey to recovery.”
Rios faces multiple life sentences, which could total as much as 55 years to life in prison. Rios will also have to register as a sex offender.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.