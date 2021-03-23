Man who’s reckless driving led to death, injury convicted of vehicular homicide

A man who’s reckless driving led to the death and injury of two people in southwest Kern County was convicted of vehicular homicide on Tuesday.
According to a news release from the Kern County District Attorney’s Office, Kyle Dennison Winchell was found guilty on all charged counts, including one felony count of gross vehicular manslaughter and one felony count hit-and-run for fleeing the scene of an injury collision.
According to the DA’s Office, the incident took place on July 1, 2018 when Winchell was driving southbound on Tehachapi Willow Springs Road. He attempted a series of high-speed passes on a blind curve while driving in the opposite lane of travel and to the left of the double-yellow parallel lines, the news release stated.
The victim in a subsequent fatal collision, 28-year-old Joseph Bistany, was driving home from Edwards Air Force Base when he confronted Winchell driving on the wrong side of the road, the news release stated. Bistany drove onto the shoulder to avoid a head-on collision, only to lose control of his vehicle and strike a truck.
The collision led to Bistany’s death and also injured the driver of the truck, the DA’s Office said.
Winchell did not stop at the scene, however, driving away at speeds of 95 mph, the news release stated. A witness to the crash was able to catch up with Winchell and take photographs of his vehicle. Those pictures, along with reconstruction and other witness statements, allowed the California Highway Patrol to identify Winchell and ultimately led to his arrest.
Winchell faces up to 11 years in prison, with sentencing scheduled for April 21.