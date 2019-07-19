A man who prosecutors claimed had ripped out a victim's eye and tried to rip out the other was convicted Wednesday of all charges.
Isaac Manuel Orozco, 39, was found guilty of aggravated mayhem, residential burglary, assault with a deadly weapon and attempted aggravated mayhem.
On Oct. 1, 2018, prosecutors said, Orozco entered a home and assaulted the people inside. During the assault, Orozco forced one on the home's occupants face down on the floor and, from behind, reached around the victim's head and completely pulled out the left eye. He then attempted to pull out the right eye.
“Any conviction for aggravated mayhem involves life-long, often irreparable injuries to victims of the crime," said District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer. "The law demands that perpetrators of such horrendous acts be sent to prison for life.”
Aggravated mayhem can be applied when a person intentionally causes permanent disability or disfigurement of another person, or deprives someone of a limb, organ or member of the body. An aggravated mayhem conviction is punishable by a life sentence without the possibility of parole.
Orozco is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 14 and, as Zimmer noted, faces a life sentence.
