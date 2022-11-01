 Skip to main content
Man who raped, murdered Patricia Alatorre sentenced to life without possibility of parole

Patricia Alatorre’s heart of gold enchanted those in her orbit — happiness radiated from her core that shined just as brightly as her love of life, her family said.

Nicknamed “Slim,” Alatorre never got to graduate from eighth grade after Armando Cruz, 26, raped and murdered her. Cruz, an Inglewood resident, was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without parole by a Kern County Superior Court judge for first-degree murder, rape, sex acts with a child, aggravated sexual assault of a minor and contacting a minor to commit a sexual offense and possessing child pornography.

