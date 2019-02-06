Parker Chamberlin has changed in the past 17 years, according to a public defender.
The 33-year-old who appeared in Kern County Superior Court Wednesday is a far different person than the teenager who took a kitchen knife and stabbed his mother to death, Assistant Public Defender Peter Kang said.
Chamberlin is not a psychopath, the attorney said. He said his past is written in stone and nothing can undo the brutal death of his mother, but he should be given another chance of a life of freedom.
"He's a human, and he's changed," Kang told the court.
Deputy District Attorney Nick Lackie, however, argued Chamberlin's past isn't just written in stone — it's written in blood. He still poses a risk to society, and no one has been able to explain why he entered the bedroom of his sleeping mother and stabbed her 35 times.
Chamberlin is back in Kern County after state prison officials recommended he be resentenced based on his good performance in custody.
He's currently serving 26 years to life in prison.
Judge Michael G. Bush has several options. He can decide Chamberlin should continue serving his sentence, in which case he'll be eligible for parole in 2023.
Alternatively, he can strike a weapons enhancement that was part of Chamberlin's sentence.
And lastly, Bush could resentence Chamberlin to probation, meaning he would be released from prison but remain under supervision for years to come.
Several witnesses were called by the defense Wednesday morning, including a psychologist who recently examined him and counselors who worked with him at Valley State Prison in Chowchilla.
The hearing will resume this afternoon. It's possible no decision will be made today as Lackie said he wasn't provided with all the necessary reports regarding defense witnesses.
Chamberlin was 15 when he killed his mother, Torie Lynn Knapp, 40, at her Rosedale area home around 3 a.m. July 3, 2001.
Knapp, her bed and two pillows were covered in blood, and her nude body was found lying on the floor next to the bed, according to court filings. A blood-smeared kitchen knife with a blade about 6 inches long was nearby.
Chamberlin at first told authorities he encountered an intruder attacking his mother. He later admitted to stabbing her, and said it might have been because she owed him money.
