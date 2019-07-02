The man who created "a picture of absolute chaos" in Bakersfield after falsely reporting an active shooter at two hospitals was sentenced to 364 days in county jail Tuesday morning.
Mario Thompson, 48, was also ordered to pay restitution to all victims in the case, which include Mercy Hospital Southwest — the amount Thompson owes to the hospital is more than $13,000. Thompson's false reports cost the Bakersfield Police Department $7,685.58 in overtime alone.
Thompson was convicted of making a false report of an emergency by a Kern County jury in June. He pleaded no contest to impersonating an officer in December 2018. Six misdemeanor charges were dismissed, and Thompson entered his no contest plea to the felony impersonation charge, according to court records.
On Aug. 1, 2018, a false report of an active shooter occurred at Mercy Hospital Southwest, resulting in the hospital being put on lockdown for several hours.
In the Mercy Hospital Southwest incident, a "code black" — used to initiate an active shooter scenario — was announced after an internal phone call dialed the hospital's emergency hotline.
The staff member who received it followed procedure and made the code black announcement over the intercom. Hospital staff sheltered in place with patients, locking and barricading doors and remaining silent as police searched the facility.
The lockdown was lifted three hours later after no evidence of a shooting was found.
Kern County Judge Tiffany Organ-Bowles did not take Thompson's actions lightly, and she addressed him directly in court.
"I think about what kind of chaos (Thompson's actions) had to ensue," Organ-Bowles said during sentencing. "What you did was absolutely inexcusable."
Organ-Bowles told Thompson that she hopes he took the time while he was in jail to reflect on his actions and to "learn that these are not funny things to do," as many people — both first responders and hospital patients — feared they were going to be shot.
Thompson was arrested Dec. 4 for an unrelated charge after police said he called in a false report of an active shooter at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.
Police said Thompson wore a security badge, acted suspiciously and inserted himself into the investigation. He claimed to be a security guard, but hospital security told police he didn't work there and had earlier identified himself as a police officer.
Thompson was sentenced in January to 270 days in county jail and three years' probation for a separate misdemeanor impersonation charge and was ordered to undergo psychiatric counseling and take any medications prescribed to him.
Thompson told police he made the false report at Memorial Hospital to "test" law enforcement readiness, according to court documents.
