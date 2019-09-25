A man who had a restraining order against him by his ex-girlfriend and told her that the restraining order was not going to stop him from threatening and hurting her pleaded no contest to resisting arrest in a plea deal Tuesday.
Devin Bell, 30, will spend 364 days in Kern County Jail. He was also charged with attempting to inflict injury on a spouse or cohabitant, threatening with intent to terrorize and willful cruelty to a child, but those charges were dismissed in accordance with the plea deal, according to online court documents.
According to Kern County Sheriff's Office reports filed in the Kern County Superior Court, Bell climbed through the victim's kitchen window and demanded to see his three-month-old child, whom he fathered with the victim. After he was told to leave, Bell tried to grab the victim by the throat with both hands. When the victim put her hands to her face to prevent him from choking her, Bell slammed the victim against the wall, the report said.
The victim's son attempted to hold his mom and got in between the victim and Bell. Bell then punched the boy in the chest, causing him to fall backward and hit the back of his head, the report said.
Bell threatened the victim, saying he was going to shoot her in the back of the head, "beat her head in," and kill her, the report said. When the victim reminded Bell of the restraining order she had against him, Bell said a restraining order was not going to stop him, the report said.
This wasn't the first time Bell had threatened or abused the victim, according to the report.
The Air Support Unit and K9 Unit responded to assist deputies in locating Bell. He was later arrested after being chased by deputies at Voorhies Elementary School for about an hour and a half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.