 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Man who killed Bakersfield 3 member seeks murder conviction reversal

An attorney representing a man convicted of murdering a Bakersfield 3 member — a group of three local people who either were killed or disappeared — filed this week an opening brief with the 5th District Court of Appeal to argue for the reversal of his client’s murder conviction.

Matthew Queen, 46, was convicted last year of second-degree murder for killing Micah Holsonbake during a lengthy, complex trial and sentenced to 30 years to life in prison, plus 56 years after a Kern County jury found him guilty of 26 charges out of the total 35 allegations.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

Coronavirus Cases

Most Popular

Images

Videos

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.

Collections