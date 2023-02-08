Man who killed Bakersfield 3 member seeks murder conviction reversal

An attorney representing a man convicted of murdering a Bakersfield 3 member — a group of three local people who either were killed or disappeared — filed this week an opening brief with the 5th District Court of Appeal to argue for the reversal of his client’s murder conviction.
Matthew Queen, 46, was convicted last year of second-degree murder for killing Micah Holsonbake during a lengthy, complex trial and sentenced to 30 years to life in prison, plus 56 years after a Kern County jury found him guilty of 26 charges out of the total 35 allegations.
Holsonbake’s immediate family noted in a statement Wednesday to The Californian they are confident any appellate judge will deny this request.
“We have expected an appeal as it is very common for those convicted of murder to seek one,” wrote Holsonbake’s immediate family. “But, we believe fully in the investigation by (Bakersfield Police Department) Sgt. Chad Garrett and others, the prosecution by (Chief Deputy District Attorney) Eric Smith and the handling of judicial matters by Honorable Judge (Charles) Brehmer.”
Prosecutors said Queen and his then-girlfriend, Baylee Despot, tortured and killed Holsonbake in their friend’s garage. Queen testified in his defense that Despot dropped a 40-pound dumbbell on Holsonbake’s head, instantly killing him during a scuffle between himself and Holsonbake. The couple then chopped up Holsonbake and spread his body around Kern County — only his arm and skull have been recovered.
Mothers of three locals who either died or went missing branded their children the Bakersfield 3 to raise awareness for their cases. Aside from Holsonbake, Despot and James Kulstad are also deemed the Bakersfield 3. Despot was charged in Holsonbake’s death, but has been missing since April 2018. Kulstad died in an unrelated shooting.
Santa Cruz county-based attorney Michael C. Sampson filed an opening brief requesting the murder conviction reversal, saying the trial court intertwined evidence from non-murder charges to the murder charges and did not instruct jurors to consider each offense separately. Queen also faced assault charges related to three people, and was acquitted of some while found guilty of others.
A Kern County Superior Court judge denied a defense attorney's request to have separate trials for allegations related to both murder and other assault charges, the 84-page brief filed Monday said.
Smith argued evidence presented unrelated to murder should be admissible in the murder trial because victims and witnesses were all interconnected — witnesses accusing Queen of assault also provided information about the murder charge, the brief said.
But, out of the 30 witnesses who testified in this trial, only one’s testimony applied to the first-degree murder charge and therefore the prosecutor’s argument doesn’t stand, Sampson wrote.
Smith, who tried Queen’s case, did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday afternoon.
The state attorney general’s office typically assumes a position opposing convicts seeking an appeal. A spokesperson with the state attorney general's office wrote in an email they will respond as appropriate in court.
Jurors may have trouble compartmentalizing evidence of separate counts, the brief added, so evidence should be presented in a straightforward manner to avoid some evidence tainting the murder charge, Sampson wrote.
But, that didn’t happen in this case, he added.
“Indeed, the prosecutor here intentionally intertwined and conflated the evidence in both cases,” Sampson wrote. “The order in which the prosecutor had his witnesses testify constantly switched back and forth between the two separate cases.”
Brehmer, the judge presiding over Queen’s trial, didn’t instruct jurors to also consider each charge separately from another, the brief said.
Even prosecutor Smith presented evidence together, rather than separate cases, the brief added. He told jurors that when determining guilt in the murder case, they should consider Queen’s established pattern of violent behavior proved throughout the assault charges.
Cheryl Holsonbake, the mother of Micah Holsonbake, said in a phone interview Wednesday it’s important to her that Queen isn’t allowed to cause anyone else harm.
“We believe there were many other convictions that will hold him away from our friends and neighbors in the community for many, many years,” she said.
It’s been about eight months since Queen was sentenced, and the Holsonbake family still grapples with pain every day. Victims’ families go through many waves of emotions, and it’s important for community members to “wrap their arms around victims at whatever stage” they are at in their healing journey, she said.
“This is their life now,” Holsonbake said of families who’ve lost a loved one to a violent crime. “It was thrust upon them … they didn’t choose it.”
The California attorney general will file a brief responding to Queen's appellate attorney's arguments. Then, Sampson will file a brief replying to the attorney general's arguments. A panel of three judges will make a ruling on Queen's petition soon after — this whole process could take months.
