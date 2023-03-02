 Skip to main content
Man who killed 3-year-old boy in gang-related shooting denied petition to be resentenced

Arraignment_2 (copy)

A then-19-year-old David Reagan Palms, left, follows fellow murder defendant Tyrone Deangelo Johnson, then 21, after a February 2018 appearance in Kern Superior Court over the shooting death of 3-year-old Major Sutton. The two pleaded no contest and were sentenced to decades in prison.

 Felix Adamo

A man who murdered a 3-year-old boy had a petition to be resentenced denied Thursday after a Kern County Superior Court judge ruled he wasn't eligible under the law. 

Tyrone Johnson was sentenced in October to 42 years, 8 months for shooting indiscriminately into a room with Major Sutton, Sutton's pregnant mother and brother in November 2017. Sutton died immediately, while his mother and brother were struck by bullets. 

