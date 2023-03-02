Man who killed 3-year-old boy in gang-related shooting denied petition to be resentenced

A man who murdered a 3-year-old boy had a petition to be resentenced denied Thursday after a Kern County Superior Court judge ruled he wasn't eligible under the law.
Tyrone Johnson was sentenced in October to 42 years, 8 months for shooting indiscriminately into a room with Major Sutton, Sutton's pregnant mother and brother in November 2017. Sutton died immediately, while his mother and brother were struck by bullets.
Johnson sought to be resentenced under a law changing the definition of felony murder. Since 2019, felony murder doesn't include a person who didn't fire the kill shot. But Kern County Superior Court Judge Elizabet Rodriguez noted in court Thursday that Johnson was convicted of felony murder after the new law passed and therefore cannot be resentenced under it.
A defense attorney asked for Johnson to appear at a new date to start the appeals process. Johnson will be back March 15 for an attorney to be appointed to potentially file an appeal.
Johnson and David Palms — who was sentenced to 27 years in prison — cut a deal after pleading no contest to voluntary manslaughter and attempted murder charges. Myeisha Dale, who prosecutors said acted as the getaway driver, died while in custody before her court proceedings could begin.