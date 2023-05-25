Man who killed 1, injured another in shooting near Stramler Park sentenced to 4 life terms

A man who killed one man and injured a woman near Stramler Park was sentenced Thursday to four consecutive life terms in prison, according to the Kern County District Attorney's Office.
Daniel Lopez Santiago fired multiple times at Gregory Aguilar and a woman while both were walking near K and 38th streets in December 2020. The shooting, which happened near the Kern County Museum, led to Aguilar dying from multiple gunshot wounds and the woman getting hit by a bullet, according to The Californian's previous reporting.