Man who killed 1, injured another in shooting near Stramler Park sentenced to 4 life terms

Daniel Lopez Santiago

A Kern County jury convicted Daniel Lopez Santiago on Wednesday in the shooting death of another man standing near Stramler Park while also trying to murder a woman during the same incident, the Kern County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

 Courtesy Kern DA's office

A man who killed one man and injured a woman near Stramler Park was sentenced Thursday to four consecutive life terms in prison, according to the Kern County District Attorney's Office. 

Daniel Lopez Santiago fired multiple times at Gregory Aguilar and a woman while both were walking near K and 38th streets in December 2020. The shooting, which happened near the Kern County Museum, led to Aguilar dying from multiple gunshot wounds and the woman getting hit by a bullet, according to The Californian's previous reporting. 

