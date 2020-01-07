Blaine Hodge thought he was going to die, he testified Tuesday during the second day of witness testimony in the trial of Robert Rivas, the man accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend and Hodge with a machete inside a Stockdale Highway Starbucks in September 2018.
As he was sitting with a friend in the coffee shop, Hodge told jurors, a woman ran through the door, yelling for help, looking over her shoulder, and then darting around back of the barista counter.
Then a man came through the door, walking briskly in her direction.
Hodge said he got up to walk toward the commotion and that’s when he saw the man holding a machete and thrusting it at the woman, who was screaming, Hodge said.
Hodge sprung into action, running behind the counter and reaching his arms around Rivas’ torso, he said. But just as he did, his foot slipped on blood, he said, and he fell to the ground.
At that point Rivas turned toward Hodge and began to thrust and slash Hodge with the knife, Hodge said.
“That’s when I’m looking at myself and thinking, “OK I gotta get out of here,” Hodge said on the witness stand. His adrenaline was pumping, he said, and after seeing his injuries, he ran out of the store.
“I didn’t even see her after that,” Hodge said of the female victim, who was later identified as Rivas’ former girlfriend. “I kind of assumed she got away.”
But she didn’t.
During testimony the previous day, the woman said she had crawled further back in the store and Rivas found her again.
During his testimony, the prosecution played video from surveillance cameras inside the Starbucks that showed portions of the attack, though it was never clearly in view due to the camera’s angle.
The entire incident occurred in under 75 seconds.
The video showed the woman run in the door, followed by Rivas, and then Hodge darting toward them. Much of what happened next couldn't be seen but there was a few seconds of footage that showed Hodge being attacked.
Hodge ran out the door, and 10 seconds later, Rivas walked out the door, the video showed.
The video shows nothing of what happened during the 10 seconds before Rivas left but the woman testified Monday that Rivas stood over her with the machete positioned above her neck and began counting down from five. She said she grabbed the machete, pushed back on it and began repeatedly telling Rivas that she forgave him. He suddenly stopped, pulled back the machete and left, she said.
Hodge, who was hailed as a hero for intervening in the attack, was eventually recognized by the Congressional Medal of Honor Society as a finalist for its citizen’s award for an act of heroism.
Hodge suffered gashes to his left hand, lower left arm and to his knee.
“My knee from the top pretty much down to the shin was like filleted, (the skin) was like flapping off,” he said.
He also underwent therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder, he said.
He has mostly recovered from the injuries, but said he still can’t make a fist with his left hand.
Hodge said he feared for his life during the incident.
“When I hit the floor and he started attacking me, I thought I was going to die,” he said at the end of his testimony.
Rivas has pleaded not guilty and been jailed on $1 million bond since the day of the incident.
Earlier Tuesday morning, the female victim finished her testimony and then two Bakersfield police officers were called to the stand. Officer Aaron Beahm said he was the first officer to enter the Starbucks and immediately noticed a trail of blood that led him to the victim, who was on the ground in a large pool of blood. He rode in the ambulance with her to the hospital, during which time she identified Rivas as the man who attacked her.
Before adjourning for lunch, defendant Rivas suddenly began to cough and gag in court. After the break, Judge Brian McNamara canceled the afternoon session because Rivas was having his health evaluated.
The trial is expected to wrap up Wednesday.
