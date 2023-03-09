 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man who impregnated 13-year-old girl sentenced to 7 years, 8 months in prison

Slide Court Report

A man who impregnated a 13-year-old girl was sentenced Thursday to seven years and eight months in prison.

Joseph Poindexter, 21, must also register as a sex offender and isn’t allowed to visit the victim until she’s 21 years old in 2026, said Kern County Superior Court Judge John R. Brownlee, who described this offense as “egregious.”

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases