The four young children of murder victim Alyson Muniz still miss their mother every day — one of the four still repeatedly wakes up crying, asking for mom.
Hannah Muniz, Alyson's sister, testified in court during a victim impact statement Thursday that Carlos Garcia, the man who gunned down his sister despite claiming to love her since the fourth grade, took her sister away from her family and her kids.
Garcia, 25, was sentenced by Superior Court Judge John S. Somers to 75 years to life, plus five years, in prison for the "completely unprovoked" murder of Muniz.
"You took her life away," Muniz said, adding that her sister was the strongest person she had ever known.
Deputy Public Defender Kevin Moran asked for a sentence that would emphasize rehabilitation. Deputy District Attorney Joseph Marcano said Garcia was not interested in rehabilitating himself. His recent face tattoos, including an upside down cross on his forehead and the number "25," which indicates he is part of a prison drop out gang, did not prove worthy of rehabilitation, Marcano said.
On May 22, 2018, Garcia shot and killed 24-year-old Muniz at her home in northwest Bakersfield. Garcia and Muniz had been arguing in the front yard of Muniz's home. During the argument, Muniz ran into her home and Garcia followed her, confronted her and assaulted her. Garcia then pulled out a handgun and shot Muniz at close range once in the head.
Muniz died 15 minutes later.
Garcia fled the scene on foot, discarding any evidence that connected him to the murder, and hid in a nearby shed according to court documents. Six days after the murder, Garcia was arrested by the Bakersfield Police Department in Lost Hills.
Asked what led him to gun down his girlfriend, Garcia's eyes filled with tears, according to court documents. He called Muniz his girl, to which Hannah Muniz took offense during her victim impact statement.
"Alyson is not your girl," Hannah said. "You do not get to say that."
Multiple people witnessed parts of the incident and identified Garcia as the suspect, according to redacted documents released in June 2018.
One described Garcia as a homeless methamphetamine user, according to the documents. Other witnesses said Garcia was physically and verbally abusive to Muniz.
Garcia would get angry due to "jealousy issues," one witness told investigators.
He previously pleaded no contest to inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant in 2017, for which he served 180 days in county jail and was on probation for three years.
