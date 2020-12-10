The victim in a fatal car accident on Highway 178 has been identified by the Kern County coroner’s office.
Brandon Glenn Borden, 44, lost control of his car, which traveled off the roadway and down an embankment, the coroner said in its report.
A news release from the California Highway Patrol said the accident occurred just west of Democrat Road.
Borden was found Tuesday morning. The coroner said the time of the accident is unknown.
According to the CHP, his car was spotted by a Kern County Sheriff’s Office helicopter at 10 a.m.Tuesday. His family had reported him missing on Monday.