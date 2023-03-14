 Skip to main content
Man who faced life in prison could be sentenced up to 4 years after acquittal

A man who faced life in prison now could be sentenced to up to four years after a Kern County jury acquitted him of multiple felonies, including two charges of attempted murder.

Jurors previously couldn’t reach a verdict in an incident where a man was stabbed in Lost Hills and another was chased by a knife, according to the Kern County Public Defender’s Office.

