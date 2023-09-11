Standard Superior Court & Liberty Bell photo

The bell in front of the Kern County Superior Court on Truxtun Avenue is seen in this file photo from September 2022.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

A jury acquitted a man last week of felony charges related to attempting to kidnap his ex-girlfriend in Bakersfield though he was found guilty of violating a protective order, according to the Kern County Public Defender's Office. 

Ramon Garcia faced 37 years in prison after prosecutors charged him with attempted kidnapping and six other charges. Prosecutors dismissed charges including threatening with an intent to terrorize and stalking prior to trial. 