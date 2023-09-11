A jury acquitted a man last week of felony charges related to attempting to kidnap his ex-girlfriend in Bakersfield though he was found guilty of violating a protective order, according to the Kern County Public Defender's Office.
Ramon Garcia faced 37 years in prison after prosecutors charged him with attempted kidnapping and six other charges. Prosecutors dismissed charges including threatening with an intent to terrorize and stalking prior to trial.
A jury convicted him on Thursday of a misdemeanor charge of violating his protective custody, but Garcia had already spent 198 days in jail. He was immediately released from custody. Jurors deliberated for about three and a half hours, the public defender's office added.
Prosecutors claimed Garcia went to the victim's work, grabbed her and threw her over his shoulder, the Kern County Public Defender's Office said. Garcia only let the her go after she elbowed him in the head several times, the news release added.
Deputy Public Defender Brandon Mata showed at trial that Garcia and the victim had an intermittent relationship over a decade and shared a child. He also presented evidence showing the victim had reached out to Garcia before to meet despite a restraining order, the news release added.
"The truth is never afraid of being questioned," Mata said in the news release. "I’m very happy for Mr. Garcia. I want him to continue to grow and get his life back on track."