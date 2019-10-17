A man who crashed on Highway 58 and died in Tehachapi has been identified by the Kern County Coroner's Office.
Francisco Manuel Page, 34, of Bakersfield was driving a car that crashed on Highway 58, west of Highway 202 in Tehachapi Thursday. He was taken to Kern Medical where he died.
The cause and manner of Page's death will be released by the Coroner's Office at a later time.
