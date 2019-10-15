The Kern County Sheriff's Office has identified Raul Gutierrez Jr., 36, of Bakersfield as the victim of a homicide in the 800 block of Watts Drive on Oct. 10.
Gutierrez was transported to Kern Medical at the time of the incident and died of gunshot wounds to the head and torso, a news release said.
