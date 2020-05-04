Leroy Jefferson Jr. was identified as the man who died in a motorcycle accident just north of the Grapevine at around 7 p.m. Saturday.
According to a news release from the Kern County Coroner’s Office, the 56-year-old Jefferson was the driver of the motorcycle which collided with another vehicle just south of Grapevine Road. He died at the scene, according to the coroner.
