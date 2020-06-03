A Paso Robles man who was killed in April in a rock slide while hiking in the foothills near CALM zoo suffocated to death, according to the Kern County coroner's office.
Doren James Strane, 56, of Paso Robles was discovered April 26 by Bakersfield Police Department officers.
