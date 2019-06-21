The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who died on Highway 99 after being rear-ended by a semi truck at midnight on Friday.
Daniel Ralph Podunovich, 41, of Dillon, Montana, was the operator of a stopped vehicle south of Union Avenue that was hit by a semi, the Sheriff’s Office said in a report.
The report said Podunovich died at the scene.
An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death.
