A man who was shot and killed in east Bakersfield Friday night has been identified by the Kern County Coroner.
Carlos Ramiro Venegas, 40, of Bakersfield was shot in the 1200 block of Barlow Street. One other person suffered minor injuries during the shooting.
Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 861-3110.
