Luis Francisco Mesa, 22, Earlimart, was the victim of a car crash Saturday night in Delano, according to a Kern County coroner's office news release.
Mesa was the operator of a vehicle that collided with another vehicle around 10:45 p.m. on County Line Road, east of Hiett Avenue. He died at the scene, the news release said.
