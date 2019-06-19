A man has died after suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
William James Robinson, 25, was found with multiple gunshot wounds Monday at around 11:19 p.m. after the Bakersfield Police Department responded to a call of shots fired at the 1600 block of Wilson Road.
The man was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
The Kern County Coroner's Office is investigating the cause and manner of Robinson's death. More information will be released as it is obtained.
BPD is still investigating. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Keith Cason at 326-3868 or BPD at 327-7111.
