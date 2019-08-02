A man who hit a woman with a baseball bat 10 times in 2018 in Mojave was convicted by a Kern County jury of domestic violence-related charges Thursday.
Richard Rodriguez was found guilty of torture and two felony counts of domestic violence.
On Aug. 28, 2018, Rodriguez hit a woman multiple times with a wooden golf club. The force of the strikes was so severe that the club broke, splintering into pieces. Rodriguez then used a metal golf club and continued beating the victim. Her injuries were extensive, including severe contusions to her body, some of which were clearly identifiable as the product of being struck with golf clubs.
The victim also suffered additional broken bones to her hand, which she used to as an attempt to shield herself and her small dog from the Rodriguez.
While investigating this assault, the Kern County Sheriff's Office learned another woman who was acquainted with Rodriguez had also been violently abused by Rodriguez. In March 2017, Rodriguez assaulted this woman with a baseball bat, hitting her with it 10 times. The woman fled the home and Rodriguez chased her, continuing to hit her with the bat. He fled when neighbors in the area stepped in to help the woman.
“Today’s conviction is a reminder that the criminal justice system stands ready to help victims of domestic abuse break the cycle of violence," said Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer. "No one should be forced to endure domestic violence, and I honor all those with the courage to help bring domestic abusers to justice.”
Both assaults occurred in the Mojave area.
Rodriguez has two prior qualifying strikes — one regarding an armed robbery in Los Angeles County, and another for an attempted murder conviction in San Bernardino County. Due to his criminal history, Rodriguez is eligible for increased punishment for his crimes and faces a potential sentence of more than 50 years to life in prison.
