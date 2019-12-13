A man who allegedly forced his pregnant girlfriend at gunpoint to take pills which later caused her to miscarry pleaded not guilty to four felonies related to the incident on Friday, according to the Kern County District Attorney's Office.
Bail for Jagmeet Sandhu, 23, was set at $1 million during his arraignment in Kern County Superior Court, Deputy District Attorney Joseph Kinzel said.
Sandhu is charged with burglary, assault with a firearm, threatening with intent to terrorize and domestic abuse, according to the Kern County Superior Courts website.
Sandhu was taken into custody Wednesday after police received a report that a caller’s pregnant family member had been held at gunpoint and forced to ingest numerous pills to force a miscarriage, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
When BPD responded to a local hospital, they found the victim who confirmed the caller’s statement and had miscarried as a result of the incident, BPD said in a report.
Sandhu is next due in court on Jan. 31.
