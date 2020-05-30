Michael Tran has been arrested on suspicion of driving a small SUV into a group of protestors and injuring at least one Friday evening in downtown Bakersfield.
The incident occurred during a demonstration in front of Bakersfield Police Department headquarters. BPD said 200 to 300 individuals protested in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed May 25 in Minneapolis while being arrested by a police officer.
The rally was one of many taking place throughout the country in recent days regarding the incident.
BPD said in a news release that Tran drove by protestors several times in a Toyota Rav4. He engaged in conversation with them and possibly antagonized the group, BPD said.
The release stated Tran gestured at several protestors, who approached the car. Tran accelerated quickly and drove through the crowd, hitting a 15-year-old girl and causing minor injuries, BPD said.
Officers arrested Tran nearby and booked him into Kern County Jail for attempted murder, according to the release.
BPD said while a majority of protestors obeyed the law Friday, several blocked Truxtun Avenue, threw bottles and rocks at officers, and vandalized the BPD Fallen Officer Memorial.
Just before 9 p.m. several protestors refused a lawful order to disperse, according to BPD. As a result, 10 individuals were arrested for resisting and obstructing officers.
Anyone with information related to the vehicle assault or vandalism of the Police Memorial is encouraged to call 327-7111.
