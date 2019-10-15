20191016-bc-florida

A Bakersfield man who is accused of defrauding an elderly client while employed at a tax company has been arrested in Miami.

 Photo courtesy of BPD.

A Bakersfield man who is accused of defrauding an elderly client while employed at a tax company has been arrested in Miami.

Matthew Gardner, 44, was returning to the country Monday when police arrested him, Bakersfield Police reported. He will be extradited back to Kern County and booked for his felony arrest warrant, according to a BPD news release.

Gardner is charged with fraud, burglary, grand theft and elder abuse.

(1) comment

Moardeeb
Moardeeb

Good! Throw the book at him!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.