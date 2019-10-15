A Bakersfield man who is accused of defrauding an elderly client while employed at a tax company has been arrested in Miami.
Matthew Gardner, 44, was returning to the country Monday when police arrested him, Bakersfield Police reported. He will be extradited back to Kern County and booked for his felony arrest warrant, according to a BPD news release.
Gardner is charged with fraud, burglary, grand theft and elder abuse.
(1) comment
Good! Throw the book at him!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.