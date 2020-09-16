The Kern County Sheriff’s Office identified Ricardo Usher was the man who was shot by a KCSO deputy early Tuesday morning in Oildale.
The incident occurred just after 1 a.m. during a vehicle investigation in the 100 block of Moneta Avenue. According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office, it was discovered the vehicle was stolen, at which point Usher allegedly charged at the deputy and was shot.
Usher, 31, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was booked into Kern County Jail for felony assault charges because he charged at the deputy, KCSO said.
The deputy was placed on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, KCSO said.
The Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information call 861-3110.
