A man who allegedly attacked an 83-year-old man while he was asleep is now facing a first-degree murder charge after the elderly man died one week later.
Mario Avalos, 22, was arrested July 16 on suspicion of first-degree burglary and causing harm or death to an elder after he allegedly assaulted Ronald True, 83.
True died at Kern Medical Center and an autopsy revealed the cause of death was a stab wound to the chest, which led the DA's office to change the charge against Avalos to homicide, Deputy District Attorney Eric Smith said.
Avalos is being held at the Kern County Jail and bail is set at $60,000. He's scheduled to appear in court Aug. 28 for a pre-preliminary hearing.
According to a Bakersfield Police Department report filed in the Kern County Superior Court, Avalos rented an RV and parked it in the driveway of True's home, located on the 1800 block of Clark Avenue.
On July 16, BPD responded to reports of a man screaming for help. Officers observed True bleeding profusely, the report said. He told police Avalos attacked him. When initially confronted by police, Avalos said he "caught (True) trying to touch his 'little sister,'" though this was neither corroborated nor discussed again in later interviews, according to the report.
Avalos later told police he was at a convenience store when True was assaulted, and when he arrived back home officers were already on scene, according to the report. Video surveillance from the convenience store did not corroborate Avalos' story, the report said.
On another occasion, Avalos told police during an interrogation that he did not assault True and didn't know who did, according to the report. He did tell police that he frequently entered True's home to steal coins, but he didn't the day True was assaulted, the report said.
When asked if he had any issues with True, Avalos said True sat on his porch shirtless in his boxers, which he thought presented a "bad image," especially since there are children in the neighborhood, the report said.
Avalos also admitted to being addicted to drugs, and he told police he smoked methamphetamine the day before the assault occurred, the report said.
Avalos' sister, whose name was redacted in the report, told police Avalos was a drug user and "has lately been acting crazy." She also said Avalos entered True's home "on a regular basis, which she believed was a bad idea due to Avalos' current state of mind," the report said.
BPD conducted the search warrant on July 16 to find evidence of the assault, including weapons that could be used to stab someone but found nothing.
