The man who admitted to police that he held a gun to his ex-brother-in-law's head and shot him "accidentally" and said his mission became to "shoot everyone," including his ex-wife, pleaded not guilty to murder Wednesday.
Moris Matauto Gilmete, 39, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of recklessly evading police with special circumstances in the deaths of 20-year-old Carlos Abraham and 34-year-old Louise Abraham on Sept. 23.
Gilmete is being held in Kern County Jail without bail pending court proceedings. He will appear Oct. 15 and Oct. 16 for pre-preliminary and preliminary hearings. An attorney will be appointed to Gilmete through the Indigent Defense Program.
Just before 1 a.m. Sept. 23, Bakersfield police officers went to the Santa Fe Apartments at 617 Union Ave. for reports of people screaming. After learning a shooting had occurred and the suspect was leaving in a car, police tried to stop the vehicle, BPD said.
The driver, later identified as Gilmete, led officers on a vehicle pursuit, which ended at Highway 178 at the Oswell Street off-ramp when Gilmete's car crashed into a parked car, BPD said.
Gilmete, the Abrahams and their three children all lived in an apartment together, police reports filed in Kern County Superior Court said.
On Sept. 23, Gilmete, Louise Abraham and Carlos Abraham along with some of their neighbors were sitting in the complex's parking lot drinking. Gilmete and Louise Abraham began arguing outside and continued to argue in their apartment, the report said.
Neighbors eventually heard a woman's voice, now identified as Louise Abraham, screaming "no, no!" and then heard gunshots a few seconds later, ending the woman's screams, the report said.
