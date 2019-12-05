Darren Freeman, 27, of Bakersfield, was found to have died of gunshot wounds to the neck following an examination by the Kern County coroner's office. The death is considered a homicide, according to a news release.
Freeman died Nov. 27 in the 1000 block of Pearl Street in Bakersfield.
