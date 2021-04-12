Man wanted in connection with homicide, arrested in high-speed chase now in Kern custody

A man wanted in connection with a homicide in Kern County and who was arrested last week following a police chase in Southern California is now in custody with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.
According to KCSO’s online in-custody records, Michael Caleb Reed was booked into the county's Central Receiving Facility at 12:15 a.m. Monday. He is scheduled to appear in court at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Last week, the Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Reed was a person of interest in a homicide that occurred March 28 on Harrison Drive.
The confirmation came on the heels of Reed being arrested in Southern California, following a nearly two-hour vehicle pursuit with police. The pursuit ended after Reed crashed into a big rig in Pomona, according to KTLA-TV in Los Angeles.
According to the TV station, the chase started last Tuesday at around 5 p.m., going through Riverside and Jurupa Valley before heading through the San Gabriel Valley and Diamond Bar.
At least six Riverside Sheriff’s patrol units chased the vehicle, which at one point was going in the opposite direction of traffic and driving through red lights, according to KTLA.