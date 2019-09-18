Police are seeking the public's help locating a man wanted for questioning in a sexual battery incident against a juvenile victim at the Target at Valley Plaza Mall on Tuesday.
Bakersfield police said in a new release the suspect posed as an undercover theft prevention officer and told a juvenile he needed to search her as part of a theft investigation. The victim went with the suspect to the area of the women’s restroom, police said, where he sexually assaulted her.
BPD released a photo of the suspect and described him as a white male, approximately 45- to 55-years-old with a full light-colored beard, sleeve tattoos on both arms, who was wearing a dark colored Boston hat, a white button-up short-sleeved shirt and blue jeans at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Rudy Berumen at (661) 326-3538 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661)327-7111.
