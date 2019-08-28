The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in regard to a petty theft investigation at Doug’s Hobbies, located at 2029 Chester Ave.
The theft occurred on July 17 at 4:15 p.m.
Police said the suspect is a black man, believed to be 35 to 40 years old, standing at around 5-foot-8 and 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a dark gray T-shirt and black pants.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Dunn at 326-3876 or the BPD at 327-7111.
