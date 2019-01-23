A man is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon and felony domestic abuse after the Bakersfield Police Department found a woman suffering from major injuries at the 3200 block of Fortier St.
BPD officers were dispatched to Fortier Street for a welfare check at 4:30 a.m., Wednesday, a BPD release said.
Officers arrived at the scene and found the injured woman, the release states. She was transported to a local hospital where she was listed as being in critical condition.
Her boyfriend, Ezequiel Anguiano, 23, is alleged to have violently assaulted the woman, BPD investigators determined. He was last seen in a 2002 Maroon Ford Taurus with Utah license plates.
Anguiano is wanted on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and felony domestic assault.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.