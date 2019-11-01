Wake up in aisle three, please.
A man called the Kern County Sheriff's Office around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night saying he just woke up inside the Wasco Walmart and the store was closed and he couldn't get out.
Angela Monroe, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, said deputies contacted an employee of the store with a key who later opened it and let the man out.
The man trapped inside is not believed to have been an employee and information on how and why he was asleep in the store was not available Friday.
That Walmart location closes at 10 p.m., Monroe said.
